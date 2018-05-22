16 Royal Rules Meghan Markle Has to Follow Now That She's a Duchess

1. No Selfies: During her first official event with Prince Harry, Meghan revealed that she would no longer be able to take selfies with fans after a couple asked her to pose."We're not allowed to do selfies," she told the duo, reports the Daily Mirror. The rule was created to encourage people to make eye contact and make conversation with royals, instead of turning their backs to them (a huge no-no) to take a selfie.

Jennifer Gehmair, Royal Family etiquette expert, told Smooth Radio, "Turning your back to the Duke and Duchess and taking a selfie is discouraged if at all possible. I know it's fun to do, but they much would rather see your face."

2. No Autographs: She may have some Suits superfans in her past, but these days the new royal isn't allowed to sign autographs under any circumstances. From here on out it's only royal documents and in some rare cases—visitor's books, according to RoyalUK.com.

3. No Social Media: Meghan's not allowed to have her own social media page, which is why her own lifestyle blog and Instagram, The Tig, went dark last year.

4. No Dark Nails: According to sources at OK! magazine, Royal Family members are prohibited from wearing dark and colored nail polish. Meghan wore the Queen's favorite color, Essie's Ballet Slippers, to the Royal Wedding, and we have a feeling that color is here to stay.

5. No Traveling Without Mourning Clothes: Ever since the King George died while the then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip were in Africa and had to travel back to England in regular clothes, it is imperative that all royals always travel with a set of funeral clothes in order to be respectful.

6. Curtsy Time: The queen expects female family members, including Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles, to curtsy when they enter a room in her presence, even when it's an informal occasion, which means Meghan better get used to the curtsy. If she is at an official event, Meghan must also curtsy to anyone who outranks her title.

7. No Miniskirts: The queen disapproves of hemlines higher than an inch or two above the knee. Regular female visitors such as Kate, Camilla, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are already aware of the fashion stipulation. If Meghan hasn't already ditched her little black dresses or her minis, time to throw them out!

8. None of that Crossed-Legged Business: It's frowned upon for Royal Family members to cross their legs, according to an expert for Hello! You'll never see Kate Middleton crossing her legs anywhere other than at her angles. Kate often does a side-by-side move known as "the Duchess Slant," which Princess Diana utilized. Meghan better be working on her Duchess of Sussex slant!

No Wedges: The Queen apparently DESPISES wedge shoes, says Vanity Fair. So get rid of 'em, girl!

9. Mealtime Is at 8:30: If dining the queen, Meghan should be prepared to always eat at 8:30 and dinner will be over by 10. The Queen is known for strictly adhering to her royal schedule.

10. No Open Seating: At a Royal Family gathering, Meghan will always be sat next to Prince Harry.

11. No Room Raiding: There is a strict code of conduct for how to enter a room when your are with the royals. Here's the royal order: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camila, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and then most likely, Prince Harry and Markle, according to Reader's Digest.