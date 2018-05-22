Kim Kardashian Shares a New Photo of Saint Snuggling With Chicago

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 22, 2018 1:05 PM
Kim Kardashian's son Saint West sure loves his baby sister Chicago West!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a picture of her 2-year-old tot cuddling up next to his 4-month-old sister on Instagram Tuesday. Saint rocked a cute pair of Mickey Mouse PJs and wrapped his arm around Chicago for a squeeze. Meanwhile, the baby girl looked cozy in her white onesie and smiled up at the camera.
"Sometimes we all need hugs," the proud mama captioned the photo.
Saint clearly likes to show his baby sister some love. Back in March, Kim posted a picture of her son kissing her youngest child on the nose.
"He loves he so much," she captioned the photo.
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
However, the mother-of-three admitted her little boy's luscious locks can get in the way.
"He loves his little sister. He's so sweet with her," she told Ellen DeGeneres back in April. "I always have to watch out for him. He smothers her, and he has this really big hair. So, he just jumps in her crib….Usually, it's like his big hair is all over her face and I get worried with them."
Saint hasn't been a big brother for very long. Kim and her husband Kanye West welcomed their third child via surrogate in January. Shortly after the birth, Kim wrote that Saint and his big sister North West were "especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister" via her app.
While Saint seems to have fully embraced his role as an older sibling, it looks like North is still adjusting.
"She's better than she was with Saint," Kim teased on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, adding that North "does not share with Saint" and "does not hardly talk to Saint."
Chicago isn't the only recent addition to the Kardashian family. In February, Kim's sister Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first child Stormi Webster. Then, in April, her sister Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child, True Thompson.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!