Miley Cyrus Breaks Into Jimmy Kimmel's House and Whacks Him in the Balls With a Sledgehammer

It might be time for Jimmy Kimmel to change his locks.

As he revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, his wife—co-head writer Molly McNearney—has made a habit out of pranking him in the middle of the night, hiring pop music superstars as her accomplices. Rihanna and Britney Spears are already coconspirators, and now Miley Cyrus has joined their girl gang. On a recent night, at 1:07 a.m., the "Wrecking Ball" singer snuck into his room. "I'm coming in like a wrecking ball, just for you, Jimmy!" Cyrus warned. "Here we go!"

Dressed as a sexy construction worker, Cyrus jumped on Kimmel's bed as her hit song blared from the speakers. "Wakey-wakey! Guess who it is, Jimmy!" Cyrus screamed. "Good morning!" A groggy and shirtless Kimmel stared in disbelief as a woman in a wrecking ball costume joined Cyrus. "Yes, I brought a wrecking ball," the singer confirmed. "I brought a full-on wrecking ball!"

"How many times is this gonna happen?" Kimmel asked.