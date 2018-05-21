American Idol's Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe Are Dating

  By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 21, 2018 8:38 PM

Bet you didn't see this news coming!

Viewers watching American Idol were more than prepared to see a winner be announced during tonight's finale.

But before Ryan Seacrest could deliver the results, he wanted Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe to share some news.

"Back with you here live on American IdolIt's finale time. Results are coming up very soon. But before we get to those, we want to celebrate the incredible talent that is your top two," the host shared. "And the country has fallen in love with the two of you. I'm just wondering, is there a special significance to the song when you sing it with Maddie?"

Are you sitting down for this? The final two contestants are dating!

"She's my best pal," Caleb Lee shared with the audience. "I've known her since Hollywood Week, and she actually happens to be my girlfriend."

Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan appeared totally shocked—and supportive—of the news.

As for fans watching at home, they were equally excited to hear the news as the duo proceeded to perform a stripped down version of "Over the Rainbow." And yes, they held hands during the song.

For those who want to know the winner, we have the results. When it comes to ABC's first season of American Idol, Maddie was crowned the winner.

Tonight's two-hour finale also featured special appearances from Nick Jonas, BeBe Rexha, Darius Rucker, Patti LaBelle and the legendary Kermit the Frog. Until next season, music lovers!

American Idol's finale airs Monday night at 9 p.m. on ABC.

