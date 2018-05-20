Jennifer Lopez Shares Sneak Peek of "Dinero" Music Video at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., May. 20, 2018 5:15 PM
Jennifer Lopez has us on the floor again for all the right reasons!
Before taking to the stage for another unforgettable performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, the World of Dance judge decided to surprise fans with a sneak peek of her new music video for "Dinero."
And guess what? She's sharing it with Live From the Red Carpet first!
"It is so much fun," she told E! News' Jason Kennedy. "I'm a lucky girl. both [artists] are on fire. I sent them the song. They both loved it.... It just came together really easily and fun. I'm so excited about it."
In the clip released exclusively to us, music lovers are treated to plenty of dance moves, infectious beats and cameos from Cardi B and DJ Khaled.
Jennifer Lopez
"[Cardi B]'s been grinding away for a while. Things don't happen overnight. She is a hard worker and from working with her, I know that," Jennifer explained. "She knows who she is and she is unabashedly herself. People love that. They love authenticity That's what I loved about her. I loved her before she started rapping. I used to follow her on Instagram and thought this girl is so real. I found out she was from the Bronx. Then, the record came along. I thought to myself, she is so perfect for this."
The full music video is expected to be released in full Thursday.
During our interview, Jennifer also revealed that boyfriend Alex Rodriguez is a big fan of the track.
"He's great. He's doing Sunday Night Baseball tonight," the Shades of Blue star shared. "We just talked right before I got out of the car. He was like,'break a leg baby.' He is see excited. He loves the record."
Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, May 20, at 6 p.m. ET
Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato Perform Electrifying Rendition of "Fall in Line" at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards
Kelly Clarkson Performs an Epic Medley of Hits at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards—and Taylor Swift Hilariously Plays Along
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!