Serena Williams' Royal Wedding Reception Footwear May Surprise You

Serena Williams may have been the belle of the ball at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exclusive wedding reception at Frogmore House in Windsor Castle but there's one thing you may not have noticed about her regal look—her footwear.

Last night, Serena posted several photos from the evening with Alexis Ohanian, who wore a Tom Ford tux. The tennis champ donned a floor-length gown from Valentino's Fall 2018 collection and a Bulgari necklace

But it turns out there was something under the dress you couldn't see, which was her comfy sneakers!

"Little known fact: I often wear sneakers under my evening gown. These @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli gave to me last min. I told him be careful I tend to be comfy for long nights #beingserena."

That's one plus about wearing ballgowns!

The superstar athlete posted a too-cute video boarding the bus en route to the exclusive reception.