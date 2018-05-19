WTF Happened to That Spice Girls Reunion? Investigating the Royal Wedding Rumor

We're going to have to wait a little longer for that Spice Girls reunion.

If you were like us, there was some serious hope that Mel B, Melanie C, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton would come together and be a part of the royal wedding somehow, someway.

But with the ceremony officially over and receptions well underway, it doesn't appear that the girl group is together and reuniting during the festivities in and around London.

So what the heck happened to what once looked like a very promising reunion?

Let's do some digging and try to get some answers, shall we?