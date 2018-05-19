Meghan Markle's Suits Costars Make a Splash at the Royal Wedding

It's a TV family affair at the royal wedding.

The cast of USA Network's Suits, the legal drama Meghan Markle starred on for seven seasons, as assembled for her nuptials.

Markle left the show at the end of the recently wrapped season seven, ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry. She had been with the show since the start. Her character, Rachel Zane, married Mike Ross, Patrick J. Adams' character, and the two moved to Seattle together at the end of season seven.

Gabriel Macht arrived with his wife, Jacinda Barrett. Sarah Rafferty brought her husband Santtu Seppälä, and Adams and his wife, Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario, arrived together.