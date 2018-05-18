Maluma Says It Would Be a Dream to Finally Collaborate with Selena Gomez

F.A.M.E is finally here!

But before Maluma dropped his third studio album, we sat down the with the 24-year-old singer to talk about everything from collaborations to acting.

In January 2017, fans of both the Colombian star and Selena Gomez lost it a bit when the singers started to follow each other on Instagram.

Aside from liking each other's pics, the "Back to You" singer also posted a photo with the caption, "Vente pa' ca."

That also happens to be the title of Maluma's song with Ricky Martin. Enough to make fans elated and assume that a musical collaboration was in the works.

And according to Maluma, their fans were onto something.