Meghan Markle Stuns in Navy Blue Roland Mouret Before Royal Wedding

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., May. 18, 2018 11:08 AM

If Meghan Markle's pre-wedding day ensemble is any indication, her bridal gown will stun.

The bride-to-be emerged at Cliveden House Hotel Friday night, wearing a Roland Mouret midi dress with light-gray suede pumps. The dress featured an asymmetrical neckline, giving a slight off-shoulder effect on one side. Below the waistline, the garment draped from the right hip, with additional fabric cascading down her side. When she walked, the illusion of a slit appeared. However, in accordance with the style expectations of a royal, her pre-wedding outfit was conservative and classic. While Meghan donned very modern and sophisticated look, it's only a tease of what we will surely see come Saturday for the highly-anticipated royal wedding. 

Her mother, Doria Ragland, arrived with her daughter, wearing a cream dress with a black jacket and pumps.

Although there has been no official confirmation from Kensington Palace on Meghan's wedding dress designer, there has been wide speculation that she'll be wearing Ralph & Russo. Rumors have circulated that the gown will cost about £100,000 and will feature hand-stitching and heavy beading, which are design elements that the London atelier is especially known for. 

For Prince Harry and Meghan's official engagement portrait, the future royal wore a navy gown with a sheer bodice and tiered, tulle skirt from the fashion house. It would make sense that she would wear Ralph & Russo again. However, other brands are still in the running: Christopher Bailey (formerly of Burberry), Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen (who designed Kate Middleton's wedding dress), Misha Nonoo (Meghan's close friend) and Jenny Packham (a Kate favorite) are all designers who could outfit the bride-to-be come Saturday.

All will be revealed in just a matter of hours!

