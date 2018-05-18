Meghan Markle Stuns in Navy Blue Roland Mouret Before Royal Wedding

If Meghan Markle's pre-wedding day ensemble is any indication, her bridal gown will stun.

The bride-to-be emerged at Cliveden House Hotel Friday night, wearing a Roland Mouret midi dress with light-gray suede pumps. The dress featured an asymmetrical neckline, giving a slight off-shoulder effect on one side. Below the waistline, the garment draped from the right hip, with additional fabric cascading down her side. When she walked, the illusion of a slit appeared. However, in accordance with the style expectations of a royal, her pre-wedding outfit was conservative and classic. While Meghan donned very modern and sophisticated look, it's only a tease of what we will surely see come Saturday for the highly-anticipated royal wedding.

Her mother, Doria Ragland, arrived with her daughter, wearing a cream dress with a black jacket and pumps.