Grey's Anatomy Stars Sarah Drew, Jessica Capshaw Share Emotional Messages After Exiting the Series

It's the end of an era on Grey's Anatomy.

In the season 14 finale, which aired Thursday, May 17 on ABC, the long-running medical drama said goodbye to Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew. The actors will not return for season 15. Their exits were announced in March.

Drew's character, Dr. April Kepner, and Capshaw's, Dr. Arizona Robbins, got happy endings. April quit her job at the hospital and began work providing medical services to Seattle's homeless. She reunited with her ex Matthew and even got hitched! Meanwhile, Arizona moved to New York to make life easier on her daughter, began working with Geena Davis' Dr. Herman and even had a happy ending with Callie (Sara Ramirez).