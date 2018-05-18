Inside Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Unusual Love Story

Sarah Jessica Parker is always so busy with her fashionable appearances and her fragrances and her shoes and her charity work and now her HBO series Divorce...

And Matthew Broderick is always busy doing a play or a movie or, next up, the Hurricane Katrina installment of Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story...

It can be easy to forget that these two award-winning actors go home to each other at the end of those long days. But now is not the time, with their 21st wedding anniversary happening Saturday, to take one of the most enduring couples in show business for granted.

"I love Matthew Broderick," Parker declared in Harper's Bazaar in 2013. "Call me crazy, but I love him. We can only be in the marriage we are. We're very devoted to our family and our lives. I love our life. I love that he's the father of my children, and it's because of him that there's this whole other world that I love."