Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Wants to Attend the Royal Wedding After All

Will he or won't he attend?

That is the question people around the world are asking when it comes to Thomas Markle's RSVP for this Saturday's royal wedding.

Yesterday, all signs pointed to Meghan Markle's dad skipping out on the weekend ceremonies after suffering a heart attack. A paparazzi scandal involving Meghan's half-sister Samantha Grant also complicated things even further.

But earlier this morning, Thomas spoke out and expressed his desire to attend Saturday's events after all.

"Of course I'd walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment," he shared with TMZ. "I'd like to be a part of history."