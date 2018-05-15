Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Looks So Grown Up at Age 14

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her daughter Apple's 14th birthday on Monday by sharing a rare photo of her firstborn.

"Happy birthday, my darling girl. You make every day feel like Christmas morning," the actress wrote on Instagram. "You are the most vibrant, hilarious, twirling all over the place, beautiful (inside and out) young woman. You are an amazing thinker and an incredible songwriter. Thanks for still hanging out with me, even though you are 14."

The close-up certainly showed a family resemblance between the mother-daughter duo.

Just the day before, Paltrow shared a naked throwback photo from when she was pregnant with Apple in honor of Mother's Day.

"Fourteen years ago on the verge of a life changing morning…" part of her caption read.