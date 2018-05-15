Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Looks So Grown Up at Age 14

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 15, 2018 6:45 AM

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her daughter Apple's 14th birthday on Monday by sharing a rare photo of her firstborn. 

"Happy birthday, my darling girl. You make every day feel like Christmas morning," the actress wrote on Instagram. "You are the most vibrant, hilarious, twirling all over the place, beautiful (inside and out) young woman. You are an amazing thinker and an incredible songwriter. Thanks for still hanging out with me, even though you are 14."

The close-up certainly showed a family resemblance between the mother-daughter duo. 

Just the day before, Paltrow shared a naked throwback photo from when she was pregnant with Apple in honor of Mother's Day. 

"Fourteen years ago on the verge of a life changing morning…" part of her caption read.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Nikki Reed Mark Mother's Day With Nude Pregnancy Photos

Paltrow shares Apple with her ex Chris Martin. The two also have a 12-year-old son named Moses. Last year, the Shakespeare in Love star celebrated Apple's 13th birthday by posting a clip of the family visiting the Museum of Ice Cream.

Even though Apple is in her early teenage years, Paltrow once suggested she hasn't had to deal with too many outbursts just yet.

"She is pretty great," she told Today in a 2017 interview. "I mean, sometimes she asks me to, like, close her door. I'm like, ‘Wait, with me on the other side of the door?' But other than that, it's pretty smooth so far."

Happy belated birthday, Apple!

