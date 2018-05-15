Damon Wayans Claims Clayne Crawford Injured Him on the Set of Lethal Weapon

After Fox announced that Seann William Scott will replace Clayne Crawford for season three of Lethal Weapon, Damon Wayans took to Twitter speak out about the Martin Riggs character.

According to Deadline, Wayans shared a video of himself from an on-set incident in which the Roger Murtaugh star was hit in the head by shrapnel from a special-effects explosion. The explosion appeared to take place on Wayans' right. However, the actor then shared a photo of himself suffering a bleeding wound on the left side of his head.

"How does the shrapnel from this hit me on the opposite side of the head?" Wayans tweeted, per Deadline. He then explained how the injury allegedly occurred in a separate tweet and tagged Crawford along with the hashtag "#noapology."

Crawford was directing the episode with the referenced scene.

Wayans has since made his Twitter account private.