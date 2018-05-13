Seann William Scott to Replace Clayne Crawford in Lethal Weapon Season 3

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., May. 13, 2018 12:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Seann William Scott, Clayne Crawford

Getty Images

New season, new Riggs.

It's official: Lethal Weapon will return for a third season with a new leading man after Clayne Crawford was fired for his alleged bad on-set behavior. American Pie star Seann William Scott is set to join the Fox drama in his first starring TV role, the network announced on Sunday. 

"Seann is a fantastic addition to this already amazing cast," Michael Thorn, Fox's president, said in a statement. "Lethal Weapon is packed with action, drama and pure fun and we can't wait to see Damon and Seann together on screen. Matt Miller, his incredible team and everyone at Warner Bros. have been tremendous partners, and we're thrilled to bring this show back for another season."

Photos

Trading Faces: Why These 13 TV Roles Were Really Recast

While Fox only said Scott, 41, will play a new character who folds into a partnership with Murtaugh (Damon Wayans), The Hollywood Reporter reports he will be playing Riggs' brother, who likely will use the "Riggs" name as well. 

Hours before Lethal Weapon's season two finale aired, news broke that the network was trying to recast Crawford's role. Shortly after, Crawford addressed his firing on Twitter. "Wait, wait, wait......you can't fire me on my day off!" he wrote.

Ahead of his firing, Crawford issued an apology after Deadline reported complaints of "emotional abuse and creating a hostile environment."

"I am incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on our set, or feel less than celebrated for their efforts," Crawford's Instagram statement continued. "Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents." 

Fox has yet to announce when Lethal Weapon season three will premiere.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Seann William Scott
Latest News
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bubble Watch

Bubble Watch 2018: All the TV Shows Yet to Be Renewed

Renewed/Canceled gallery, 9-1-1, Young Sheldon

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Why Brooklyn Nine-Nine Was Really Saved By NBC—Plus, the Fall Schedule Revealed

Timeless

Will Timeless Be Renewed for Season 3?

Harry & Meghan, Lifetime

Harry & Meghan: What It's Like to Play the World's Current Most Famous Couple

Riverdale, Nathalie Boltt

Happy Mother's Day From Riverdale's Most Terrifying Mother, Penelope Blossom

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.