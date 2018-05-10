Why Katy Perry Is ''Relieved'' Taylor Swift Accepted Her Olive Branch

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Ian West/PA Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com
by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 10, 2018 6:16 PM
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Ian West/PA Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com
Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are finally ready to make nice.
After the American Idol judge sent the pop singer an olive branch, a peace offering that effectively ended their years-long feud, a source tells E! News Katy is "very relieved" and ready to "move forward."
"She has been self-reflecting lately," the insider adds, "and feels it's better to clear the air than to have public disagreements and uncomfortable tension with people. She wants all of the negative energy cleared from her life."
Contrary to reports that claim Katy wasn't pleased with Taylor posting the note on social media, our source says she "wasn't upset" at all.
Instead, we're told Katy "was happy that Taylor was accepting and took the time to post about it." A separate source tells E! News Taylor was "really moved" by the sweet gesture. "It was incredibly heartfelt."
So what inspired the "Chained to the Rhythm" songstress to squash the beef once and for all? The insider explains, "Katy is on a great path and is very happy in her life right now, and she wanted nothing but to make up with a long lost friend. She has been thinking about this for a very long time."
Moving forward, the insider explains, "Katy knows they won't be immediate friends anytime soon, but is happy to be able to turn the page of their negative chapter. Katy hopes they will be back to being friends in the future, hanging out and supporting each other at their shows, but knows either way that she did her part to end the bitterness."
Upward and onward, ladies!
