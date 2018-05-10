Jennifer Garner Gets Surprisingly Real in Her Rap About Motherhood

Jennifer Garner can act, but did you know she can also rap?

The 48-year-old actress debuted her skills on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

While co-hosting Ellen DeGeneres' Mother's Day special, Garner decided to give the expectant mothers in the audience a little advice through song. So, she played them her music video.

The video started off with Garner playing the guitar and singing about the beauty of motherhood; however, she quickly ditched the guitar and rapped about the realities of childbirth and breastfeeding.

"Imagine squeezing something out the size of a watermelon. How much pain is that? There'll be a lot of swellin'," she rapped. "And breastfeeding: It ain't simple. One false move, you've got a cracked nipple."

As the song goes on, she also raps about exhaustion and diaper duty.

"You'll retain more water than the Hoover Dam and change enough diapers to fill a moving van," she continued.

Watch the video to see Garner display her mad skills.