Why Jennifer Garner Will "Never" Share Photos of Her Kids on Social Media

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 8:51 AM

From her pretend cooking shows to her experiences with laughing gas, there's a lot Jennifer Garner shares on social media. But if there's one thing fans won't see on Garner's Instagram, it's photos of her children.

The 46-year-old actress confirmed she draws the line at her three kids—Samuel, Seraphina and Violet—during an interview with E! News at CinemaCon.

"Well, I would never share my kids," the 13 Going on 30 star said at the Las Vegas event. "That's a pretty big roadblock right there….I've fought too hard for their privacy personally that it feels weird." 

While the actress won't post pictures of her own children—whom she shares with her ex Ben Affleck—she "loves" seeing photos of other people's kids. She also says this is the "only rule" she has when it comes to social sharing and that everything else is "fair game."

Jennifer Garner Turns Herself Into a Meme for Her Birthday

In addition to discussing her posting rules, the actress talked about her role in the new thriller Peppermint

In the movie, Garner plays a woman named Riley who seeks revenge after her husband and daughter are murdered in an attack. According to Deadline, Riley spends years training to take on her rivals. Then, on the 10th anniversary of her family's death, she goes after everyone from the crooked cops to the murderers who pulled the trigger.

Garner told E! News playing a character who goes "crazy badass" was "so much fun" but "really hard" to do. The role required a lot of physical training, which Garner prepared for through a variety of workouts, including martial arts, dance, weight training and cardio.

To see her in action, check out Peppermint in theaters starting Sept. 7.

