How Yara Shahidi Achieved a Heavenly Glow at the Met Gala

Yara Shahidi took the Met Gala theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," quite literally.

After the Grown-ish star put on her Chanel gown for her first gala and moisturized with Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, celebrity makeup artist Emily Cheng gave her a glow inspired by a "flickering candle" that would accentuate her natural radiance.

"I wanted to capture a lot of light in her look to play off of the theme," the makeup pro told E! News. "I like [the highlights] to look intentional, without looking too shimmery. I wanted it to be a soften sheen."

Thus, highlighter and bronzer played major roles in ensuring that the star's beauty glowed at every angle, since cameras are flashing 360 degrees around her.