Zendaya Materializes Girl Power With Homage to Joan of Arc at Met Gala

Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Pretty isn't enough for Zendaya. Powerful is a much better bet.
In honor of the Met Gala, The Greatest Showman actress wore a custom Versace gown inspired by French heroine and Roman Catholic saint, Joan of Arc, courtesy of her longtime stylist Law Roach.
"When I knew the theme and Versace, we started the conversation, there were a lot of sketches from Versace and I started thinking about strong women who had a connection to religion," he told WWD. "I dreamt of Joan of Arc one night and called Versace and was like, ‘What if we did something to reference Joan of Arc?' They came back with really, really great sketches."