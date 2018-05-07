John Boyega and Letitia Wright Just Became Our Favorite Duo at the 2018 Met Gala

Attention pop culture lovers: May we direct your attention to one dynamic duo.

As the red carpet opened up Monday night for the 2018 Met Gala, many eyes were on the famous couples who posed for the camera or made their debut as a romantic pair—we see you Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin.

But tonight's star-studded event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art also reminded us of one solid friendship that deserves a round of applause.

May we present to you John Boyega and Letitia Wright.

It all began on Instagram Stories when John revealed his Met Gala Prep. "This is the second stage of the process right?" he asked while getting moisturizer put on by his makeup artist Danielle Mitchell.