See All the Couples on the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 7, 2018 4:01 PM

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Not your average date night!

The 2018 Met Gala is officially underway, and that means all our favorite celebrity couples have left the bright lights of Hollywood behind for one unforgettable evening in New York City. We live for a solo moment on the red carpet, but there's nothing quite like an A-lister arriving to the Metropolitan Museum of Art with an S.O. by their side.

The PDA! The coordinating ensembles! Who isn't holding out for a whispered "I love you" à la Selena Gomez and The Weeknd? We're basically looking for anything that proves love is still alive and well in Tinseltown.

Photos

2018 Met Gala: Red Carpet Couples

Lucky for fashion fanatics and hopeless romantics alike, pairings like Amal Clooney and George Clooney, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhartand more are all in attendance and ready to get your hearts beating!

Check out all the couples at the 2018 Met Gala by clicking through the gallery above. 

For complete coverage of the 2018 Met Gala, watch E! News Tuesday, May 8 at 7 and 11 p.m.!

TAGS/ 2018 Met Gala , Met Gala , Red Carpet , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
