Amal Clooney Wears Floral Metallics With Pants at Met Gala 2018

This isn't Amal's first Met Gala rodeo. In 2015, for the "China: Through the Looking Glass" theme, the beauty wore a red, strapless dress by John Galiano for Maison Margiela. The tiered effect added volume to the dress, giving her curves and shape, while the bodice's crisscross texture gave it some edge. Admit it: Amal Clooney has red-carpet sophistication down, but if you think she is a one-trick style pony, think again!

"I hate the idea that you somehow, as a human being, have to be put in a box. There's no reason why lawyers can't be fun—or actresses can't be serious," she told Vogue.

While the humanitarian is a master of class, she knows how to keep things fun and feminine as well. Just a day earlier, Amal celebrated her husband's 57th birthday with a dinner in Manhattan. The 40-year-old activist wore a short, half-sleeved Stella McCartney romper and nude Jimmy Choo strappy sandals, which showed off the barrister's toned legs. She accentuated the more casual ensemble with a gold belt around the waist, matching clutch and pink lips.

The woman has range.