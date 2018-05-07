Amal Clooney Celebrates George Clooney's Birthday With a Double Date Night

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 7, 2018 2:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
George Clooney, Amal Clooney

BACKGRID

Before the first Monday in May, it was George Clooney's birthday!

The Oscar winner rang in his 57th year with his real life leading lady, Amal Clooney, by his side. After flying into New York City from Italy on Friday, the married pair stepped out in A-list glamour on Sunday night dressed to impress for the star's birthday celebration. 

The British barrister opted for a midnight blue romper cinched with a metallic belt while her Hollywood beau donned a navy suit and full facial hair. 

They weren't the only stylish pair out on the town in the Big Apple. The two were joined by BFFs Cindy Crawfordand Rande Gerber at downtown Italian hot spot Locanda Verde, where, E! News has learned, they enjoyed a long dinner together. 

Photos

George Clooney's Best Roles

Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber

BACKGRID

According to a source, many people stopped by to wish George a Happy Birthday and he was very gracious and politely thanked every person. "He was in a great mood, very animated and boisterous," the insider described. "One friend gave George a big hug and told him how great he looked. But, he quickly turned it around and looked at Amal and said, 'No, she looks great!'" 

After nearly four years of marriage, it seems these two are just as smitten as when they first met. Ever the gentlemen, the source noted George never lost sight of Amal and linked arms with her as they walked to their waiting car after dinner. 

The Big Apple festivities are not over for the husband and wife as they are expected to hit the red carpet together at this year's Met Gala on Monday night. It's a particularly special year for the new mother of two as Amal is one of the ball's co-chairs along with Rihannaand Donatella Versace

Talk about one seriously fancy date night ahead. Happy Birthday, George! 

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, May 7 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT! For complete coverage of the 2018 Met Gala, watch E! News Tuesday, May 8 at 7 and 11 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ George Clooney , Amal Clooney , Cindy Crawford , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Emily Ratajkowski

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Amal Clooney, 2018 Met Gala

Amal Clooney Wears Floral Metallics With Pants at Met Gala 2018

Michael Phelps, Boomer Phelps

Boomer Phelps Is 2 and Already a Social Media Star! Look Back at His Cutest Moments With Dad Michael and More

"Teen Mom" Chelsea Houska Talks "Easiest" Pregnancy Yet

Shay Mitchell, Blake Griffin

Shay Mitchell Slams Blake Griffin Dating Rumors

Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry

Twinning! How Tia and Tamera Mowry Grew Up on a TV Show, Stayed Sane and Remain as Close as Ever

Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne

Allison Mack Married Actress Nicki Clyne Prior to Sex Trafficking Arrest

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.