Before the first Monday in May, it was George Clooney's birthday!
The Oscar winner rang in his 57th year with his real life leading lady, Amal Clooney, by his side. After flying into New York City from Italy on Friday, the married pair stepped out in A-list glamour on Sunday night dressed to impress for the star's birthday celebration.
The British barrister opted for a midnight blue romper cinched with a metallic belt while her Hollywood beau donned a navy suit and full facial hair.
They weren't the only stylish pair out on the town in the Big Apple. The two were joined by BFFs Cindy Crawfordand Rande Gerber at downtown Italian hot spot Locanda Verde, where, E! News has learned, they enjoyed a long dinner together.
According to a source, many people stopped by to wish George a Happy Birthday and he was very gracious and politely thanked every person. "He was in a great mood, very animated and boisterous," the insider described. "One friend gave George a big hug and told him how great he looked. But, he quickly turned it around and looked at Amal and said, 'No, she looks great!'"
After nearly four years of marriage, it seems these two are just as smitten as when they first met. Ever the gentlemen, the source noted George never lost sight of Amal and linked arms with her as they walked to their waiting car after dinner.
The Big Apple festivities are not over for the husband and wife as they are expected to hit the red carpet together at this year's Met Gala on Monday night. It's a particularly special year for the new mother of two as Amal is one of the ball's co-chairs along with Rihannaand Donatella Versace.
Talk about one seriously fancy date night ahead. Happy Birthday, George!
