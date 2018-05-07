Before the first Monday in May, it was George Clooney's birthday!

The Oscar winner rang in his 57th year with his real life leading lady, Amal Clooney, by his side. After flying into New York City from Italy on Friday, the married pair stepped out in A-list glamour on Sunday night dressed to impress for the star's birthday celebration.

The British barrister opted for a midnight blue romper cinched with a metallic belt while her Hollywood beau donned a navy suit and full facial hair.

They weren't the only stylish pair out on the town in the Big Apple. The two were joined by BFFs Cindy Crawfordand Rande Gerber at downtown Italian hot spot Locanda Verde, where, E! News has learned, they enjoyed a long dinner together.