Arrested Development Returning to Netflix With a Recut Season 4, Now WIth All the Bluths in the Same Episodes

Arrested Development season five is almost here, but first viewers are getting a new version of season four.

Series creator Mitch Hurwitz confirmed the long-rumored recut of Arrested Development season four on the official Arrested Development Twitter account. In a lengthy letter, Hurwitz said Arrested Development Season 4 Remix: Fateful Consequences will drop on May 4.

"The original season four of Arrested Development on Netflix, as some of you know, experimented with a Rashomon-style of storytelling—with each episode dedicated to the adventure of one member of the Bluth family," Hurwitz wrote.