Jax Taylor Quits Working at SUR in Vanderpump Rules Finale—Is He Done With the Show?

Will Jax be back?
That seems to be the question after Vanderpump Rules season six finale on Monday night, which ended with Jax Taylor handing in his resignation to Lisa Vanderpump after working at SUR for seven years. But what does that mean for the now-former bartender's future on the Bravo reality hit? That remains TBD.
Jax's decision to quit working at the sexy unique restaurant came during an intense sitdown with Lisa, talking to her for the first time after his explosive meltdown in a recent episode, which found him yelling "F--k you all" at a shocked Lisa (and the rest of the cast and customers).
"I've ruined everybody's life," Jax says to his boss during their conversation. "I don't know what to do anymore." He then goes onto tell her that if she wants to fire him he would understand.
But Lisa wasn't ready to fall for Jax's tricks, telling him, "I'm not going to give you that satisfaction, because I know what you'll do with that. You'll go over there and you'll be like, 'I'm fired. I'm the f--king victim again'...I'm asking you, why don't you do the decent thing? Why don't you hand me your f--king resignation and do what you should've done a long time ago?"
And he finally does, saying he doesn't "deserve" to be working for her.
Now that he is done at SUR and that job offer in Tampa is seemingly still on the table, Jax ends the season questioning his next move.
"Do I leave and go to Florida? I don't know," he says. "I have no idea where I'm going to go from here."
Bravo
It's been a rough season for Jax, which included the 38-year-old admitting to cheating on longtime girlfriend Brittany Cartwright, who he then broke up with at the end of the season after she chose to stay with him and defended him. And the finale ended with the pair still broken up...but we all know they have since gotten back together and seem happier than ever.
This isn't Jax's first exit from SUR, as he was suspended without pay for two weeks in season four after he was arrested for shoplifting after drunkenly stealing a pair of sunglasses at a Hawaiian airport on a cast trip.
While Jax lost his job, DJ James Kennedy was officially given his job back after a season of good(ish) behavior. How far the white Kanye West has come from crying outside of SUR a year ago, cowering in front of Ken Todd!
As for the rest of the cast? Well, the finale sort of ended on a weird note as a few of the couples who were still together have since broken up.
Though Stassi Schroeder defended her boyfriend Patrick Meagher, even going so far as to apologize TO him, after he told Lisa she had a "good ass" multiple times in front of her, he dumped Stassi on their anniversary in August 2017. Way to be the worst, dude! She is now dating Beau Clark.
And after a full-season of non-stop gushing over her "amazing" new relationship and talking about baby names following her divorce from Mike Shay last season, Scheana Shay and Rob Valletta broke up in October 2017. No additional comment needed.
Safe to say this is going to be one reunion you won't want to miss.
Vanderpump Rules' season six reunion kicks off Monday, May 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)