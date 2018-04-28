5 Things to Know About Lea Michele's Fiancé Zandy Reich

Lea Michele announced on Saturday she is engaged to Zandy Reich. But who is he?

The 31-year-old former Glee star and her 35-year-old beau make their relationship public last summer. Michele announced their engagement with a photo of her standing on a beach and flashing a 4-carat diamond ring.

Check out five things to know about her fiancé.

1. This Is How You Pronounce His Last Name: It is pronounced "Rich."

2. He and Michele Have Been Friends for a Long Time: "They have been friends for a while and started dating recently," a source told E! News in July.