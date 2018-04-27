Jennifer Lopez Talks Alex Rodriguez Engagement Rumors After "El Anillo" Stirs Speculation

Jennifer Lopez says her new single "El Anillo," which translates to "The Ring," is indeed about her relationship with Alex Rodriguez but that she's "not trying to run into anything" when it comes to marriage.

The 48-year-old divorced singer premiered her new Spanish-language song at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday. The song contains lyrics such as "Where's the ring?" and "I've never felt anything this big, and your wild side drives me mad" and mentions a "home run with three on base" and the number 13, spurring speculation that the song is about her retired star Yankees player boyfriend to propose to her.

J.Lo talked about the song, which was written by Venezuelan songwriter Oscarcito, in an interview with Ebro Darden on Beats 1 on Apple Music.

"Here's what's happening," Lopez said. "Right now, the songs that I have coming out, everything that's going on with women—it's a very empowering time for us. It's a good time for us. We're like, 'Yo this is not OK/this is OK, I want to be treated with respect, I want my place in your life, I want to be paid equally.' And my next two songs kind of deal with that. It's like, 'Where's my ring, and where's my money?'"

"We're good right now," she said about A-Rod. "I'm not trying to rush into anything, I've done that before, to no avail. I'm a little bit more grown up now and I like to let things take their natural course. We are really kind of good for each other and are really having the best time and our kids love each other."