Only Jennifer Lopez can do what she does!

The singer not only premiered her new song "El Anillo" on the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Award stage, but she also gave a killer performance as fans listened to the new track for the first time.

Fresh off the heels of her performance at the Time 100 Gala in New York, tonight, the 48-year-old star showed us her empress side.

On Wednesday, the singer took to social media to announce that there was new music coming and at the same time she premiered the cover art for "El Anillo."

Lopez was dripping head to toe in diamonds and a nude mini-dress. She walked the red carpet alongside boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.