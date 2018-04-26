Kanye West Shares John Legend's Text Messages on Twitter

Though they disagree, Legend didn't mind West taking their texts public. In fact, West soon shared his response with his followers. "Think freely. Think with empathy and context too. Your words and actions have consequences. Much love," Legend wrote. "And since you're posting texts, let me add that I have a new single out haha." West wrote back, "Haha. I love you John."

"I really appreciate this dialogue with John Legend because I'm actually very empathetic. I'm still the kid from the telethon. I feel when people think of MAGA they don't think of empathy," the Grammy winning musician went on to tweet. "This is year one. We can't add empathy to MAGA by hating. We can only ad empathy with love and time and truly hearing all sides." Just in case people thought they were on bad terms, he said, "John Legend new single on line now."

Eventually, the rapper tweeted about topics that didn't directly involve Legend. "My friend said he texted all his friends this morning and said I love you. The concept of loving people has a stigma. Try telling people you love them it actually feels weird at first. We're really good at hating each other," West told his 27.9 million fans. "We have to get good at loving each other."

Teigen later retweeted her husband's ongoing text message conversation with West, joking with her fans, "This is the most elaborate and complex google pixel phone ad I have ever seen." She also teased Kardashian, asking, "@KimKardashian are we still doing dinner Friday or no lol."

From there, West only got more philosophical: