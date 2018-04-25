11 Times Kim Kardashian Has Publicly Defended Kanye West

Stand by your man!

If we know one thing about Kim Kardashian, we know that she's all about loyalty to the Kardashian/Jenners and especially to her husband, Kanye West, despite his controversial antics in recent days.

On Wednesday morning, Kim hopped on Twitter and posted a flurry of comments, all fiercely defending her beau and slamming outlets reporting that the rapper is having mental health problems.

Meanwhile, Kim's not the only member of the family backing up the "Black Skinhead" rapper. Amid reports that West has also been feuding with his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, the Kardashian matriarch exclusively tells E! News, "This just isn't true LOL..."

Yeezy is known for some bizarre tirades over the years—both in 2016 (in regards to Taylor Swift and right before he was hospitalized for "exhaustion"), as well as in recent days, since he jumped back on Twitter for the first time since his hospital stint.

Since his triumphant Twitter return, the music man has been raising some eyebrows with his stream of posts, both political and personal in nature.

Despite the drama over the years, Kim, who has three children with the music man, has often publicly come to 'Ye's defense when no one else would. Today was no different.

