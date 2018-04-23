Queen Elizabeth Goes Horseback Riding as Kate Middleton Gives Birth to Royal Baby

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated the arrival of her sixth great-grandchild with a trot around Windsor Castle!

The British monarch was spotted horseback riding on Monday morning while awaiting the wonderful news regarding the arrival of Prince Williamand Kate Middleton's third child together. The Daily Mail published photos of Queen Elizabeth on the grounds enjoying a ride on her beloved pony, Carltonlima Emma.

Hours ago, Kensington Palace announced the Duchess of Cambridge had given birth to a baby boy weighing 8 lbs., 7 oz. "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the new," the palace shared further.