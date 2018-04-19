I Feel Pretty Reviews Are In: What Do Critics Think of Amy Schumer's Comedy?

I Feel Pretty is about as confident as its leading lady, according to critics.

Written and directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, the film—in theaters Friday—stars Amy Schumer as Renee Barrett, an insecure single woman in a dead-end job. She suddenly gains self-confidence after a freak accident leads her to believe she looks "like a supermodel."

"I hope this movie reaches everyone, but I personally made this for my 12-year-old self," Schumer said at the premiere, "and I hope you guys could heal your 12-year-old selves tonight."

Fans got their first look at I Feel Pretty in February, and it immediately caused a stir on social media. "When the trailer came out, I got really nice backlash where they said I wasn't 'disgusting enough' to play that role. And thank you!" Schumer joked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last week. "But it's not about an ugly monster—she just has low self-esteem."

The PG-13 comedy also stars Aidy Bryant, Naomi Campbell, Tom Hopper, Lauren Hutton, Adrian Martinez, Busy Philipps, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel, Michelle Williams and Sasheer Zamata. Oprah Winfrey, who is not affiliated with the film, endorses its message in an upcoming podcast. According to STX chairman Adam Fogelson, Winfrey said, "You know, you really walk out of that film and you feel what the definition of empowerment is, what the embodiment of empowerment is. You feel good about you, and you just can't do better than that as an artist. You walk out and you feel good about you and less judgmental about other people. And if you could do that in a film and make people laugh—come on, Amy Schumer!"

Here's what five film critics are saying about I Feel Pretty: