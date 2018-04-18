Melania and Donald Trump Match Outfits and More Celeb Couple Style

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Do couples who coordinate together stay together?
This year has been full of celebrity splits, divorces and alleged cheating scandals. Does love ever triumph? Someone send us a sign! Well, there's no better way to show a united front than to wear matching clothes. To welcome the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, Donald Trump wore his uniform of a navy suit and white button-up Wednesday in Palm Beach, Fla. The president also wore a diagonally striped tie, visibly coordinating with Melania Trump, who wore a $2,990 Carolina Herrera cap-sleeved, striped dress and white Christian Louboutin pumps. The couple held hands while walking across the private Mar-a-Lago club grounds.
Despite rumors of a rocky relationship, the pair looked strong and stylish, thanks to their matching ensembles.
This presidential pair had us reliving similar celebrity couple style moments. There's a difference between Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake circa the 2001 American Music Awards (need we remind you of those denim outfits?) and how famous duos do it now. It's not just about full-on matching. It's about complementing the other with colors, textures and design details.
To see how celebrity couples master coordinating style, keep scrolling.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
No hunchbacks here! Just pure, proper, camel-flavored fashion.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
If matching with your significant other feels a bit cheesy, rooting for the same team in sports apparel may feel more natural.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Black tie at its best!
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
At a formal event like the Met Gala, it can be hard to complement a gown. Kanye made it look easy by pairing texture with texture, as metallic details accentuate his denim jacket.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
You don't need to go full matchy-matchy to coordinate outfits. Take a page out of this power couple's style book and go for patterns in the same colorways.
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane WAde
The actress and pro baller made preppy look cool in coordinating gray suits and black patent shoes. Gabrielle's textured ensemble elevated the look!
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Halsey and G-Eazy
This edgy couple proves wardrobe coordination can be cool.
David and Victoria Beckham
Not only does color matter, but tailoring does, too. In this case, the Beckhams played with a gray scale, with each outfit impeccably fitted to a tee, making the ensembles look cohesive.
Melania and Donald Trump
Coordinating stripes can go a long way.
Which coordinating couple's look was your favorite?