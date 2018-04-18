Charlize Theron Opens Up About Being a Single Mom of Two: ''This Is Perfection''

They saying being a mom is the hardest job in the world...

Charlize Theron certainly knows the trials and tribulations of being a mother, raising two children, August, 2, and Jackson, 6, on her own.

The Oscar winner sat down with E! News' Carissa Culiner to discuss her upcoming film, Tully, in which Theron plays an exhausted mother of three, who gets gifted a night nurse to take off some of the overwhelming burden of being a mom. It's a role that that Theron knows all too well.

During the chat, the Atomic Blonde actress discussed how she as a mother deals with her own children's meltdowns.

The 42-year-old admitted, "My oldest can definitely get into a state pretty quickly."

When asked about whether or not the mother of two wanted to go for three, like her character, the actress shut down that prospect.

"I knew a long time ago that this was going to be my family and I am so blessed and lucky that this is my family," said the South African star. "As of right now, as a single parent this is what I can handle and I think it's a good thing to know what you can handle."

Of her family of three, she gushed, "This is perfection for me. I feel very blessed."

Theron adopted son Jackson in 2012 and adopted daughter August in July 2015.