Your Spring Wardrobe Staple, Based on Your April Horoscope

What does the month have in store for your style?

By Alanah Joseph Apr 01, 2018
ESC: April Horoscopes

The month of April is full of unexpected blessings.

"You need to take this month moment by moment, not even day by day," spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield told E! News. "If things don't turn out the way you want, do not rush to judgement. Give the situation time to reveal bigger and better things ahead. Meanwhile, check in with your heart and your body when making a decision. This month, you must break up with living only ‘what's possible' so you can step into a life that's really valuable to your authentic self."

Your wardrobe can help you do this. Spring is a time for new beginnings, so it's time to look at your closet with fresh eyes, try trends you never thought would look good on you (you may be pleasantly surprised) and get excited to dress for April's adventures.

April 2018 Shoppable Horoscopes

Read what's in store for your horoscope above!

