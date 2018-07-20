The Duggar Family Tree: A Complete Breakdown of the Ever-Growing Group

The Duggar family has welcomed a new baby!

Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo announced Thursday that they've welcomed their first child into the world, a daughter named Felicity Nicole Vuolo.

"God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am. Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long," the couple wrote on their blog. "Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!"

This news was announced just over a month after another baby Duggar entered the world. Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar welcomed their first child, a son named Garrett David Duggar, back in June.