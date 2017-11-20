Tracee Ellis Ross Explains Her Twitching Eye at the 2017 AMAs

After hosting the 2017 American Music Awards, Tracee Ellis Ross had some choice words for those making fun of her twitching eye.
"My left eye is at home in bed," the Black-ish star said in an Instagram video. "It's like ‘Bye. I'm done working.' My left eye is done."
Ross knew people were commenting about her eye on social media during Sunday night's broadcast.
"I know you all make fun of my eyes. You know what I mean?" the actress later added. "Well, f--k off because it's not my fault. Alright? My body does what it does. I don't know why. But sometimes when I'm tired this one just gives up. It's just like, ‘Goodnight.'"
Still, Ross wasn't going to let the haters keep her down.
"Go ahead. Make fun of my eyes," she said. "But I think they're nice. I think they're so nice."
Watch the video to see her address the situation.
Even with her twitching eye, Ross successfully pulled off her hosting duties. The actress wore a number of stylish outfits throughout the three-hour televised event and presented her mother Diana Ross with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
She also made sure the whole evening ran smoothly—hardly an easy task. The ABC broadcast consisted of many memorable moments, including Kelly Clarkson and Pink's opening performance, Selena Gomez's return to the stage and Christina Aguilera's tribute to Whitney Houston.
Even with the social media haters, it looks like the host enjoyed her evening. Part of her video caption read, "BEST NIGHT EVER."
