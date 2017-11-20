E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Pink Slams "Negative Nancys" Who Claim She Cringed During Christina Aguilera's 2017 AMAs Performance

The "Try" singer says there's nothing to Internet trolls saying she grimaced during Xtina's Whitney Houston tribute

By Meg Swertlow Nov 20, 2017 3:30 AMTags
Christina AguileraPinkFacebook Instant ArticlesAmerican Music Awards

When she wasn't making people cry with "Everybody Hurts" or defying gravity at the 2017 American Music Awards, Pink kept busy slamming claims she had "grimaced" during Christina Aguilera's tribute to Whitney Houston and The Bodyguard.

On Sunday night, an image of the singer went viral with many outlets and Internet users claiming that the Pink wasn't feeling the "Your Body" singer's medley to the late Houston. 

However, Pink was quick to shut down that nonsense. 

Between her two performances, the singer reposted a tweet by Mark Sundstrum, which said, "@Pink and @Xtina deaded their beef last year and have been FRIENDS since, respecting each other's amazing talent as grown women. stop creating something out of nothing @TheShadyFacts."

Along with the retweet, the mother of two wrote, "Yes. THIS. Christina f--king killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent. Show the clip where I'm in tears, you negative Nancy's [sic]."

Christina and Pink have famously feuded in the past, but earlier this year Pink took to Twitter to explain that the popstars had made amends and moved on.

photos
2017 American Music Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

During tonight's American Music Awards, Christina, who was introduced by Academy Award winner Viola Davis, hit the stage to sing a medley of Houston's hit songs from the 1992 film The Bodyguard. The songstress wowed the crowd with covers of "I Will Always Love You," I Have Nothing" "Run to You" and "I'm Every Woman."

Despite the "grimace" photo of Pink, the performance brought the audience to its feet with many singing along to the chart-topping tunes sung by the late singer, who died on Feb. 11, 2012.

By all accounts (including Pink's), Xtina crushed it.

Trending Stories

1

See the New PDA Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

2
Breaking

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Break Up

3

Carole Baskin Responds to Claim That Husband Don Lewis May Be Alive

4

Camila Cabello Shows Off Icy Makeover After Shawn Mendes Break Up

5

Machine Gun Kelly Brings 12-Year-Old Daughter to the 2021 AMAs

Latest News

Bobby Flay Isn't Leaving Food Network After All

Jennifer Aniston Talks the Future of The Morning Show

Tiger King's Jeff Johnson Dead by Suicide at 58

Exclusive

JoJo Siwa Reveals the One Thing She Wants in a Partner

Breaking

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Break Up

Exclusive

Melissa Joan Hart Relives the "Female Power" on Sabrina

Meet the Married at First Sight Boston Couples Ready for Love