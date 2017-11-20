We're Flipping Out Over Pink's American Music Awards Performance on the Side of a Hotel

Anything you can do Pink can do better.
As if her opening performance with Kelly Clarkson wasn't special enough, the "What About Us" singer decided to take her show outside with a second performance on the side of the JW Marriott hotel.
"16 years ago, this singer stole our hearts with songs like 'Don't Let Me Get Me' and 'Get the Party Started,'" host Tracee Ellis Ross shared before introducing the singer. "Not only is she a powerhouse vocalist, but she's known for performances that take us to literally new heights."
She would later point to a small little dot that turned out to be Pink strapped in a harness ready to sing her way across the tall building.
"This tops anything she's ever done," Tracee shared. "With a beautiful performance, an artist that refuses to stay on the ground. Ladies and gentlemen, Pink."
And just like that, Pink flipped, sang and wowed millions of viewers as she belted out her new song "Beautiful Trauma" from her latest album.
Earlier in the night, Pink's wishes to collaborate with Kelly came true when they opened the show with a powerful rendition of R.E.M.'s hit song "Everybody Hurts."
"This woman has a direct line to outer space with that voice," Pink shared on Twitter before showtime. "I feel lucky to stand next to her when she sings. Tonight will be an honor for me @kelly_clarkson #AMAs2017."
The performance came after the award show paid tribute to all the first responders who have helped Americans in times of need.