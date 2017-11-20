E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Hartley's Newlywed Glow Is Undeniable at 2017 American Music Awards

By Mike Vulpo Nov 20, 2017 12:42 AMTags
Red CarpetCouplesFacebook Instant ArticlesJustin HartleyAmerican Music AwardsChrishell Stause

Now this is date night done right!

Less than a month after Justin Hartley married Chrishell Hartley, the newlyweds stepped out on the 2017 American Music Awards red carpet and—red alert—they served up serious relationship goals.

The This Is Us star opted for a classic black suit and passed on a tie. 

His bride, however, chose a stunning colorful dress that shined bright under the sun of Los Angeles. 

Justin is serving as a presenter for this evening's live telecast at the Microsoft Theater. As for Chrishell, she's just looking forward to a full night of music that includes performances from Kelly Clarkson, Pink and Florida Georgia Line.

2017 American Music Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Back on October 28, E! News confirmed that Justin and his leading lady officially became husband and wife after a romantic ceremony at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, Calif.

Special guests in attendance included Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia and Chrissy Metz.

"I love the fact that she's going to be my wife. I love the fact that I will have a wife and we'll be husband and wife and live together," Justin told Us Weekly before his wedding. "I love that, but I'm actually really looking forward to the wedding day. I'm going to have friends coming in from out of town that I haven't seen in a few years. It's going to be great."

Trending Stories

1

See the New PDA Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

2
Breaking

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Break Up

3

Camila Cabello Shows Off Icy Makeover After Shawn Mendes Break Up

4

Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Makes Justin Timberlake Reference

5

You Need to See JoJo Siwa's Glamorous Transformation at the 2021 AMAs

Latest News

Jennifer Aniston Talks the Future of The Morning Show

Tiger King's Jeff Johnson Dead by Suicide at 58

Exclusive

JoJo Siwa Reveals the One Thing She Wants in a Partner

Breaking

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Break Up

Exclusive

Melissa Joan Hart Relives the "Female Power" on Sabrina

Meet the Married at First Sight Boston Couples Ready for Love

Married at First Sight’s Bennett and Amelia Break Up