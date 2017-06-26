Penn Badgley Is Making His Return to TV in Lifetime's You

Penn Badgley is making is way back to TV.
Five years after signing off as Gossip Girl's titular girl (yeah, it was maybe one of the most nonsensical reveals in modern TV history), the actor has signed on for the lead role in Lifetime's upcoming thriller You, E! News has confirmed. The series, based on the Caroline Kepnes novel of the same name, centers on Badgley's Joe, a bookstore manager who uses the hyper-connectivity of today's technology to make the woman of dreams fall in love with him, removing every obstacle—and person—in his way. Think Dan Humphrey, but from the darkest timeline.
You, which received a straight-to-series order from the cable network, is executive producer by uber-producer Greg Berlanti (making this is 34,925th show on TV to date) and Sera Gamble (The Magicians). The object of Joe's affection has yet to be cast.
Described by the network as a psychological thriller and a 21st century love story (finding love really is a nightmare these days, isn't it?), You will ask "What would you do for love?" In Joe's case, that answer appears to be anything.
Badgley has kept a relative low TV profile following his six seasons on Gossip Girl. He appeared in a handful of episodes of NBC's 2015 mini-series The Slap, after which he told press that he wouldn't be returning to the medium that made him a household name. "It's going to end up being my swan song for television because I don't think I can do any more," he told Us Weekly. The reason for this change of heart remains a mystery.
His personal life hasn't been as quiet, however. As E! News exclusively reported back in February, the actor married Domino Kirke in a small courthouse ceremony. Apparently, that wasn't enough for the couple, as they held another, more lavish ceremony with famous friends in attendance on Saturday, June 24.
Are you looking forward to Badgley's return to TV? Sound off in the comments below!