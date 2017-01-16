Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Welcome a Son

Watch : Armie Hammer Spills on Elizabeth Chambers' Pregnancy

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have one more reason to celebrate the New Year, thanks to their newborn son. One month after they celebrated daughter Harper Hammer's second birthday, the couple welcomed their second child Sunday, Jan. 15, a rep for the couple confirms to E! News.

Elizabeth announced her pregnancy during the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Before hitting the red carpet with her husband, the Bird Bakery founder and CEO shared the news with her 30,000 Instagram followers. "Dressed and ready for the premiere of #Freefire," Elizabeth, 34, wrote in the caption. "And the premiere of baby Hammer Number 2!"