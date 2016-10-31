Armie Hammer Says Wife Elizabeth Chambers Has This Pregnancy Thing Down Like a Pro

It seems to be Hollywood's baby season and we just can't get enough!
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers are expecting baby No. 2 and E! News' Sibley Scoles got some scoop from the Nocturnal Animals star at the film's press junket about their expectancy experience. Hammer joked that, at this point, his wife is a "professional pregnant woman," explaining that "she doesn't get sick, she doesn't get tired, she doesn't complain, she will still exercise. She seems like she just loves being pregnant."
But perhaps the couple, who welcomed daughter Harper Grace in December 2014, were just destined for parenthood.
Hammer admitted back in September that having their first child has been kind of a breeze so far. "I don't know if our daughter's easy or if we've just been winging it the right way, but we haven't had too much of a plan and it's all kind of gone all right. So, we're just kind of going with it. I guess the only reason we're all here is because raising babies works. I think people—especially new parents, at least I did—sort of underestimate the resilience of human survivalism. Like, this thing is going to survive. That's the only reason it's here."
The actor was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when he accidentally revealed the sex of the baby that's on the way.
Looking back, Hammer admits that he messed up but that he doesn't understand the obsession with not revealing such a detail.
By refusing to talk, he says,"you create the demand for the supply but if you just say it no one cares." (Rest assured, we care!) That said, Hammer still refused to talk about names this time around, a sign that Chambers might have different thoughts about the supply-and-demand process.
He admits that his wife was in the dressing room waiting for him after his Kimmel interview, where she welcomed him with a question: "'What was that?!'"