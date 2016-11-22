Mac Miller Is ''So Proud'' of Girlfriend Ariana Grande After AMAs Win

The 2016 American Music Awards aired last night and there were so many amazing moments!

But some of the must jaw-dropping moments didn't happen on the show, so we're bringing you all of the OMG moments that you didn't see on the AMAs.

One thing you didn't see on TV happened right after Ariana Grande's big win. Grande took home the award for Aritst of the Year and after she accepted, her boyfriend Mac Miller posted a sweet Instagram message to his lady.