Mac Miller Is ''So Proud'' of Girlfriend Ariana Grande After AMAs Win

Nov 22, 2016
The 2016 American Music Awards aired last night and there were so many amazing moments!

But some of the must jaw-dropping moments didn't happen on the show, so we're bringing you all of the OMG moments that you didn't see on the AMAs.

One thing you didn't see on TV happened right after Ariana Grande's big win. Grande took home the award for Aritst of the Year and after she accepted, her boyfriend Mac Miller posted a sweet Instagram message to his lady.

AMAs 2016: Best Dressed Stars

"I'm so proud of you," Miller wrote along with a photo of Grande. "Thank you for bringing so much light into my life. Congratulations on the beautiful bond you have created with people all over the world. Continue to be you, because you puts a smile on the face and hearts of so many. Artist Of The Year."

Miller didn't attend the AMAs last night, but he had a good excuse! Take a look at the E! News video above to see Grande reveal where her beau was on Sunday and check out more moments you didn't see on the AMAs!

