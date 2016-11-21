Prince's Sister Tyka Nelson Gets Emotional Accepting Singer's 2016 AMA for Top Soundtrack

The 2016 American Music Awards are just full of surprises when it comes to The Purple One.
First, Prince's fans everywhere got a pleasant shock when the show's nominations were announced—he received a nod in the Top Soundtrack category for the 1984 Purple Rain album. This was monumental because, well, the album came out over twenty years ago. And, it already won an AMA (for Best Pop/Rock Album) the year it was released.
But besides the fact that the late singer deserves all kinds of recognition to this day, Prince was eligible for the nomination because it hit number two on the Billboard 200 in the wake of his tragic death earlier this year.
Then, as if the nomination wasn't surprise enough, he ended up winning! Prince's sister appeared at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to accept his posthumous award win.
"Prince defied the odds. A black teen from Minneapolis with a goal to electrify the world. He had the courage to be different with his vision and god-given talent," Tyka Nelson shared onstage. "He's still one of the world's most respected and loved artists."
She continued, "What he told me was that he wanted to be known as the world's most prolific songwriter. And with 984 titles to his credit and counting, he has done just that. In the words of Prince, ‘With love, honor, and respect for every living thing in the universe, separation ceases.' And we all become one being, singing one song."
Tyka also put on a united front with her family when she gave them an emotional shout out on live TV.
"On behalf of Prince, our wonderful friend, teacher, and brother, I humbly accept this award," she shared while tearing up. "And me? My brother Omar, my brother Alfred, my sister Sharon, my sister Noreen, and my brother John will keep this for you at Paisley Park. Until we see you again, this is for you."
Congratulations to Prince.