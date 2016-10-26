Green Day and Twenty One Pilots to Perform at the 2016 American Music Awards

We're still weeks away from the 2016 American Music Awards and the show is already chock-full of some of the biggest names in the music biz.

E! News has exclusively learned that none other than Green Day will be performing come Nov.20.

The longtime rock band has just released their 12th studio album—as well as third No. 1 album—when they dropped Revolution Radio.

Green Day has one not one, but three American Music Awards in the past and count themselves as 10-time nominees for AMAs. Impressive!

Twenty One Pilots, who had a banner year with "Stressed Out," "Ride" and "Heathens," will also make their performance debut at this year's show. They are also first-time AMA nominees in three categories: Favorite Duo or Group—Pop/Rock, Favorite Artist—Alternative Rock, and Artist of the Year.