Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Expecting Baby No. 2

And a baby makes four!

Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers are expecting their second child.

The actor posted the very exciting baby news on his Instagram page by sharing a photo of him and posing and holding his wife's baby bump before their special night out on the town for the Toronto International Film Festival.

"Ready to start the #torontointernationalfilmfestivalfestivities…All three of us," the proud papa wrote.

They're are currently in town to promote his upcoming three TIFF flicks, Free Fire, which also stars Oscar winner Brie Larson, director Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals and The Birth of a Nation.

Hammer and Chambers looked glam and were all smiles on the Free Fire red carpet tonight. They revealed to E! News' Marc Malkin that Hammer was out of town when his wife broke the big news. "We FaceTimed and there was a pregnancy test," Hammer said.