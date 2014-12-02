Armie Hammer and Wife Elizabeth Chambers Hammer Welcome a Baby Girl!

It's a baby girl for Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer!
The Lone Ranger actor, 28, and his wife, 32, welcomed their daughter on Monday, Dec. 1, Hammer's rep confirms to E! News.
The rep first told People, "Both mom and baby are doing great!" the rep tells the mag. Additionally, a source close to the couple said that the proud new parents are "over the moon in love" with their bundle of joy and are looking forward to introducing her to family and friends.
Chambers was slightly overdue when her little girl arrived, as she'd recently told her Instagram followers that she was "#severaldayslate." She also posted an adorable photo of their puppy swaddled in a blanket to show that Hammer was practicing for the baby. "In the absence of baby, husband has taken to swaddling the Arch. Practice makes perfect," she wrote.
Hammer and Chambers were introduced through the actor's friend, artist Tyler Ramsey. "When we finally got together, Armie really wanted to get married," Chambers told Town & Country in 2012.
"He sat me down and said, 'Look, we don't have to do this. We could just go our own ways, and then one day you'll be 40 and divorced and we'll run into each other, and we'll laugh and go out to dinner and have this same connection, and we'll wonder why we wasted all of that time. Or we could just do it now and enjoy the ride.'" They didn't wait until their 40s, though, and the couple got married on May 22, 2010.
Chambers announced her pregnancy in June 2014. The couple spent the summer traveling across the U.S., making stops in Florida, New Mexico and Texas (where they live part-time). During a trip to Europe, they toured London and Barcelona. The actor also shot a new movie, Mine, in Corralejo, Fuerteventura.
The new parents are used to spending time apart, though they always make time for each other. "In L.A., my life centers around television, and in San Antonio, I focus on my bakery. Splitting my time between my two cities definitely requires a lot of travel and compartmentalization," Chambers, a co-owner of Bird Bakery and a chief correspondent for the Human Rights Foundation, told Haute Living. "My husband and I spend as much time together as possible, and he comes along to San Antonio as often as he can. We have a five-day rule that we try not to break, and FaceTime always makes things better!"
Hammer next appears in The Man from U.N.C.L.E., co-starring Henry Cavill.
Congratulations to the happy family!