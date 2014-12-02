Armie Hammer and Wife Elizabeth Chambers Hammer Welcome a Baby Girl!

It's a baby girl for Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer!

The Lone Ranger actor, 28, and his wife, 32, welcomed their daughter on Monday, Dec. 1, Hammer's rep confirms to E! News.

The rep first told People, "Both mom and baby are doing great!" the rep tells the mag. Additionally, a source close to the couple said that the proud new parents are "over the moon in love" with their bundle of joy and are looking forward to introducing her to family and friends.

Chambers was slightly overdue when her little girl arrived, as she'd recently told her Instagram followers that she was "#severaldayslate." She also posted an adorable photo of their puppy swaddled in a blanket to show that Hammer was practicing for the baby. "In the absence of baby, husband has taken to swaddling the Arch. Practice makes perfect," she wrote.

Hammer and Chambers were introduced through the actor's friend, artist Tyler Ramsey. "When we finally got together, Armie really wanted to get married," Chambers told Town & Country in 2012.

"He sat me down and said, 'Look, we don't have to do this. We could just go our own ways, and then one day you'll be 40 and divorced and we'll run into each other, and we'll laugh and go out to dinner and have this same connection, and we'll wonder why we wasted all of that time. Or we could just do it now and enjoy the ride.'" They didn't wait until their 40s, though, and the couple got married on May 22, 2010.